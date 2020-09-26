Another step towards safety! The Big Bull makers to appoint COVID watchdogs

The makers of The Big Bull are set to commence work on the final schedule from mid-October. To ensure a safe working environment for the cast and crew, producer Anand Pandit has decided to appoint COVID-19 watchdogs on the set of the Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz starrer.

"The industry has to get back on its feet, but we cannot afford even a minor slip when it comes to guarding ourselves against the virus. At no point will the safety of my unit take a backseat during the shoot. Abhishek has fully recovered from the virus and is fighting fit," emphasises the producer. He explains that a group of medical experts will be present throughout the shoot, monitoring the sets to make sure that the necessary safety norms are being adopted. "We will also have medical assistance on the premises," he adds.

The set of the financial crime drama — inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta — will have sanitisation tunnels, and filming will be conducted in adherence with the government regulations.

