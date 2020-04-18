Another trader contracts COVID-19 at Vashi's APMC

One more trader in Navi Mumbai's APMC market testing COVID-19 positive on Friday afternoon has left authorities concerned.

The incident has led to the quarantining of one of the wings in the APMC grain market. However, the market will continue operations by following the strict norms already laid down for it.

Dr Ajay Patil, medical officer at APMC, said, "The trader, a resident of Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai, was unwell for the past few days and had symptoms of COVID-19. We have now quarantined one wing in the grain market where he was operating from."

Another trader from the APMC market who was tested positive earlier has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19. He continues to be in home-quarantine as per the protocol, informed a trader from the dry fruit market.

Vijay Shingade, deputy secretary of APMC informed mid-day that the APMC authorities were informed by NMMC of the trader testing positive after which the local APMC police station and zonal DCP were also informed.

"They (NMMC) wanted us to provide them with a list of employees working at the grain godown run by the trader and we have submitted it," Shingade said, adding, "At present, the L-wing, which has around 32 godowns, has been sealed and disinfection and fumigation work will begin from midnight across the market."

Around 10-12 workers worked with the trader, most of them residents of Mumbra, Mankhurd and Govandi.

Screening at entry point

A COVID-19 screening centre for all mathadi workers has also been set up at the entrance of the APMC market where doctors check for temperatures and other signs of Corona before allowing entry.

APMC will not shut

"A high-level meeting of all stakeholders was held on Friday evening and it was unanimously decided to not shut the market. The inflow and outflow of all consumer essentials will continue as per the plan approved," Shingadi said.

Shashikant Shinde, union leader of the 12,000 mathadi workers at APMC, and an elected member of the APMC too said, "We are taking all required precautions and the market will continue to function."

The APMC committee has set up a round-the-clock emergency control room which will be working in three shifts. The numbers of the control rooms area: 022- 2779191 / 27888080 / 27888609.

10-12

No. of people working with the infected trader

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news