Another tsunami threat looms over Indonesia

Indonesia has sounded an extreme weather warning till December 27 and has asked people to beware of lightning, landslides and floods due to heavy rains and the continued eruption of the volcanic Mount Anak Krakatoa. Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) sounded the alarm amid the devastation in the aftermath of the Sunda Strait tsunami that has left over 420 dead in the region.

The agency has further asked people to stay 500 metres away from the coastline in Sunda Strait. Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of BMKG further said that the wall of the volcano's crater is susceptible to collapse, according to Al Jazeera.

"The weather and continuing eruptions could possibly cause landslides at the cliffs of the crater into the sea, and we fear that could trigger a tsunami," she said. Meanwhile, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the spokesperson for the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) tweeted that heavy rains led to the disruption in rescue efforts in Banten's Labuan Pandeglang region on December 26.

Heavy rainfalls caused the river to overflow which led to flooding in the region, he further tweeted in Indonesian. Rescue and relief efforts continue elsewhere as authorities fear a rise in the death toll with scores of people still missing due to the Sunda Strait tsunami.

420

No. of people dead in Sunday's tsunami

