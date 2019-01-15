Another victim complains against land mafia after reading mid-day's report

national

Yet another victim reads mid-day's report on land mafia and recognises the accused who grabbed her land in Kalina more than a decade ago

The accused allegedly took over Albina Fernandes's single-storey home, Surya Darshan, and added more floors to it

Apart from putting pressure on the police to act against the land mafia for usurping a bungalow in Kalina, mid-day's coverage has inspired yet another victim to come forward with a similar ordeal. Albina Fernandes, 62, has alleged that the same accused had also grabbed her property 13 years ago, and that she found no help from the Vakola police in all these years.

This paper had earlier reported how land grabbers took over a bungalow in Kalina while the owner was behind bars. The owner had alleged that the Vakola police was hand in glove with the culprits and that's why the investigation was not progressing. Soon after the report, the police arrested one of the accused on Friday, while the other - Prem Chandran - remains at large.



Albina recognised the accused, Prem Chandran, from mid-day's report and was inspired to resume the battle for her land

Now, Albina has alleged that it was none other than Prem who had taken over her house and land in the same locality - Sundar Nagar - all the way back in 2006. And like the previous case, she too has alleged that the Vakola police has done little to help in the last 13 years.

Albina and her husband Leslie Fernandes lived in a single-storey house on their 1,400-sq-ft plot worth Rs 3 crore in Sundar Nagar. After he fell ill, Albina had to find a way to keep her family afloat. She sent her children to boarding school, and took up a job as a nanny in Dubai. Then, in 2000, her husband went missing. When the Vakola Police were unable to trace him, they registered a kidnapping case. They are yet to find him.

Usurped

Without her husband to keep an eye on things, Albina started visiting Mumbai frequently to tend to the property. "But after the 26/7 floods in 2005, when I returned to check on the land, I was surprised to find a ground+2 structure there. I found out that Prem Chandran, a notorious land grabber, had taken over my property," she recalled.

Albina quit her job and moved back to India so she could fight for her land. However, since the accused was occupying her home, she was forced to rent a flat in Vasai. "The Kalina property belonged to my mother-in-law, and she gifted it to me in 1975. Then these goons grabbed it and the cops did nothing to help me get it back. I had informed the Vakola police about the case, but since then they gave me nothing but empty assurances," Albina alleged.

Nearly gave up

She had all but given up when she saw mid-day's December 26 report on Prem Chandran's exploits. "I have been fighting for my property since 2006 and had lost all hope until I saw mid-day's report regarding another bungalow that had been taken over by the same accused, Prem Chandran.

It gave me the courage to fight for my land again. I wanted my story to be reported too, because I have suffered enough torture," she said, further adding, "A few days ago, I went to DCP (Zone VIII) Anil Kumbhare with the mid-day report, informing him that the same person had grabbed my home too, with no action from the cops. He transferred my case to the Kherwadi police." A senior officer from Kherwadi police said, "The matter is being investigated, and if required, we will register an FIR."

