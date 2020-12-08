Lyrics and music
Inspired by her folk roots and combined with a love for storytelling, her soothing tunes will help you relax and slide into the weekend
Anoushka Maskey, an independent singer-songwriter who won hearts with her debut EP, Things I Saw in a Dream, followed by C.E.A.S.E, will indulge you in a magical evening of music. Inspired by her folk roots and combined with a love for storytelling, her soothing tunes will help you relax and slide into the weekend.
On December 11, 7.30 pm onwards
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Free
