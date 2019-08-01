Ansel Elgort: Baby Driver 2 will happen

hollywood

Elgort, who played the music-loving getaway driver in the crime heist drama, said he recently received the script for the second instalment of Baby Driver

Baby Driver 2

The sequel to 2017 "Baby Driver" is very much in the works but with a different title, says the film's lead star Ansel Elgort. Elgort, who played the music-loving getaway driver in the crime heist drama, said he recently received the script from writer-director Edgar Wright.

"He has shared it with me. Yes, I think it's going to happen. I think there will be a 'Baby Driver 2'. It has a different title, actually. You're gonna have to have to ask Edgar that, though," the actor told CinemaBlend.

Also Read: Jake Gyllenhaal and Ansel Elgort to star in Finest Kind

Wright had spoken about his desire to do a follow-up to the hit film, telling Empire that there was "somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters, especially Baby." Elgort is currently busy filming Steven Spielberg's reboot of "West Side Story."

Also Read: Ansel Elgort joins the cast of The Great High School Imposter

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates