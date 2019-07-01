Anshuman Jha for his next Blademan: Interacted with Delhi police for three weeks

web-series

Anshuman Jha on his prep for next, based on once-feared criminal Blademan

Anshuman Jha

After playing a righteous Army officer in No Fathers In Kashmir, actor Anshuman Jha is exploring the other end of the spectrum with his next offering, Midnight Delhi. The thriller, inspired by the 2010 crime case of Delhi's 'Blademan', sees the actor essay the role of the criminal who had left the capital shaken.

In his bid to play the part with conviction, Jha did thorough research on the case and interacted with the Delhi police. A source reveals, "The film traces the incidents of 2010 where a man attacked several women in West Delhi, using disposed surgical blades from hospitals, until his arrest in December that year. His modus operandi led to him being referred to as Blademan. As part of his prep for the film, Anshuman flew down to Delhi to meet the cops who were associated with the case. He wanted to have first-hand information from those who cracked the case."

On his part, the actor says, "Just like my character of the psychopathic serial killer in Abhay [web series], Pradeep [his character in Midnight Delhi] is layered. I interacted with the Delhi police officials for three weeks to gain insight into the part. Speaking to them and reading about him helped me with the facts. But eventually, an actor's imagination is his biggest tool."

