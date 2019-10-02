'Anshuman understands the story's protagonist'

Four years after he had first indicated that he would adapt his 2014 debut novel, What a Loser for the big screen, screenwriter Pankaj Dubey is set to take his movie on floors with Anshuman Jha.

"Anshuman's name was on my mind for this film from the onset, but he was busy prepping and shooting for Harish Vyas's, next which sees him as a homosexual. In addition to being a phenomenal acting talent, he is a Bihari and has lived in Delhi throughout his childhood," reasons Dubey, whose book revolves around a Bihari boy's struggle with love and politics at the Delhi University. "Anshuman understands the world of my protagonist, Pandey Anil Kumar Sinha. He will also make the character real and relatable."

Jha, whose last release was No Father's In Kashmir, has the Zareen Khan-starrer Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, in the pipeline. It was suggested that he had taken some time off to attend to his mother's ill-health. However, Dubey confirms that the actor has given his nod to the venture.

"The film will roll in February 2020 in New Delhi." The search for the leading lady, also a revered character in the book, has also apparently ended. Dubey is yet to make an announcement on it.

