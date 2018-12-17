Answer to a lifetime's prayers

food

Making it in the office pantry is just too messy

Filter coffee traditions have included prepping for a perfect morning the night before. Filter coffee addiction means the abject inability to drink coffee outside the home and south Indian restaurants. At least in Mumbai. Making it in the office pantry is just too messy. And instant coffee is plainly "paapam".

Here's where iD's Traditional Filter Coffee Decoction sachets have come to the rescue. With a single sachet - a pack of five comes for Rs 50 - containing 20 ml of 80 per cent coffee and 20 per cent chicory, it contains just enough to make yourself a cup of coffee that's dark enough. Add sugar to taste.

Through the first cup we remained loyal to Mysore Concerns but there was a second cup. And it wasn't bad. At all. It struck us: This is essentially instant filter coffee. We can now go on treks, travel overseas, work endless hours and come back home and hit the bed and wake up groggy eyed, and yet drink our coffee within minutes. We can carry filter coffee anywhere minus the mess. Murugan has finally heard our prayers.

AT: Leading supermarkets in the city

