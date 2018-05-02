Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer: Ant playing drums is winning over the internet

The recently launched trailer showed off the shrinking Marvel superhero, Ant-Man, and his new partner in crime, the Wasp

The recently released trailer of Ant-Man and The Wasp has been creating a lot of buzz, and all for the right reasons. One of them is a shot, where an ant is seen playing drums with an abandon!

Watch the new trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp



Twitter users are losing their calm over the shot and sharing their surprise in the posts. A user wrote, "Are we going to talk about the fact that there's an Ant playing the drums in the new #AntManandTheWasp trailer?" Another user wrote, "Did I really just see an ant playing drums in the new #AntManAndTheWasp trailer?"

The recently launched trailer showed off the shrinking Marvel superhero, Ant-Man, and his new partner in crime, the Wasp. The sequel will also see the return of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Dr Hank Pym and Micheal Pena will reprise his role as Luis. Transformers scribe Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, as well as Academy Award-winner Adam McKay ('The Big Short'), are set to pen the script for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'. Kevin Feige is attached as producer. Directed by Peyton Reed of 'Ant-Man' fame, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 6.

