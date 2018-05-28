Anthony Hopkins doesn't know if his estranged daughter has kids

Though the father and daughter had a brief reconciliation in the 1990s, with Hopkins arranging for Abigail to have short cameos in two of his films "Shadowlands" and "The Remains of the Day"



Anthony Hopkins

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins says he doesn't know if his estranged daughter has kids and he hardly cares. In a new interview with the Radio Times, Hopkins, 80 admitted he doesn't know if his estranged daughter Abigail has made him a grandfather. "I don't have any idea," he said, according to thetelegraph.co.uk.

"People break up. Families split and, you know, 'Get on with your life.' People make choices. I don't care one way or the other." Hopkins has one daughter, Abigail Hopkins, 48, from his first marriage to Petronella Barker. The actor reportedly walked out of the relationship when Abigail was a toddler.

Though the father and daughter had a brief reconciliation in the 1990s, with Hopkins arranging for Abigail to have short cameos in two of his films "Shadowlands" and "The Remains of the Day". They have since lost contact. When Hopkins was told his response to being asked if Abigail had any children sounded cold, the actor replied: "Well, it is cold. Because life is cold."

According to Abigail's personal website, she has gone on to become a singer-songwriter, actress and acting coach. Her most recent film appearance was in the 2015 film "Romeo Vs Juliet". Hopkins also slammed Hollywood culture in the interview saying it is filled with "hypocrisy." "Look at Hollywood, how insidious it is. Look how people feel entitled to this, that and the other, and they can only be surrounded by ‘yes' people. There's so much hypocrisy… and they know nothing," he said.

Also Read: When Anthony Hopkins Was Mistaken For Homeless Man

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever