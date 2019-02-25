Anthony Martial apologises for cheating on girlfriend Melanie Da Cruz

Updated: Feb 25, 2019, 09:24 IST | A Correspondent

Semichi, 20, had claimed that the French forward, 23, romanced her in Paris last year while his partner was pregnant with his son

Anthony Martial with girlfriend Melanie Da Cruz

Manchester United star forward Anthony Martial recently issued an apology for having an affair with French model Malika Semichi while his girlfriend Melanie Da Cruz was eight months pregnant.

Semichi, 20, had claimed that the French forward, 23, romanced her in Paris last year while his partner was pregnant with his son.

The footballer took to Instagram to apologise. "I would like to apologise to my relatives, my beautiful family and especially my fiancee for the harm I have done in recent months. I made mistakes and I'm sorry it will not happen again." Anthony and Melanie have been together since 2016 Their son is named Swan.

