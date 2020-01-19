Anti-CAA group distances itself from Prakash Ambedkar's Maha bandh

Just one day after the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) called for a Maharashtra bandh on January 24 as a mark of protest against the CAA-NRC-NPR as well as "current economic crisis," the pan-India anti-CAA group—Hum Bharat Ke Log—comprising of more than 100 organisations has decided not to pledge support to the cause.

Citing that the bandh "could lead to instances of violence," Feroze Mithiborwala, core committee member of the group, said, "We are not supporting the bandh in any manner. Many of us have distanced ourselves from him [Prakash Ambedkar] ever since he has aligned with MIM. During the elections, he has also harmed the secular alliance by splitting the vote." Mithiborwala said that January 24 was also the date when they had planned to organise a massive public meeting, for which many heavyweights were expected to be present, but now "…Sharad Pawar ji has said that he will be working towards another date."

Mithiborwala further said that if the date for both events (the public meeting and the Maharashtra bandh) clashed, "it could lead to instances of violence—which is exactly what the BJP wants now."

"The entire (anti-CAA) andolan has been peaceful and Mumbai is the central feature in this," he added. "There are two to three protests happening in the city on a daily basis. Any instance of violence, even a small one, will harm the andolan."

Meanwhile, Ambedkar said, "We want to bring the economic crisis of the country to the forefront. People are agitating on the NRC-CAA-NPR issue, which is important, but it is under this guise that the central government is trying to push the economic issue under the carpet. They [BJP] know that if the financial situation of the country comes to the forefront, they might be voted out of power."

Referring to Hum Bharat Ke Log not supporting the call for Maharashtra bandh, he said, "I don't comment on the stand that people take. Everybody has the freedom to make their own choice—and this freedom should be granted to them. If we have declared the bandh along with 35 other organisations, then it is now our responsibility to see that it is a success."

