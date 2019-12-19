Anti CAA protests at August Kranti Maidan: Mumbai police gears up, issues traffic advisory

Students and activists shout slogans and hold placards during a protest against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at the University Campus of Mumbai. Pic/AFP

In view of the protest march scheduled to be held on Thursday at August Kranti Maidan in central Mumbai against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the city police have put in place security measures, an official said on Wednesday.

Protesters under the banner of 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' will congregate in August Kranti Maidan to take part in the protests against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the official said.

"Thousands of people belonging to different communities, NGOs and political parties are expected to take part in the protest. Mumbai police will maintain a strict vigil to prevent any untoward incident during the protest," he said. There will be adequate police deployment in and around the venue, he said.

Please be advised about the alternate routes and diversions around August Kranti Maidan due to agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act, on Dt 19th December 2019. Following will be reflected from 1200 hrs to 2200 hrs on Dt.19/12/2019. pic.twitter.com/VgHuMePmp2 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 19, 2019

In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic, Mumbai police said that there will be no entry from Nana Chowk Junction to Kemps Corner Signals and has offered some alternate routes to take instead. Mumbai Police also added that there would be no parking at August Kranti Road, Sleater Road up to Grant Road Railway station, Forjett street and surrounding areas of August Kranti Park.

Police personnel in plain clothes will also keep a vigil and the crowd will also be monitored using drones and CCTV, the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

