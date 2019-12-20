Anti-CAA protests: Cops lathi charge as crowd targets vehicles

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ahmedabad: Police on Thursday resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas at a protest in Shah Alam area of Ahmedabad called by various Left parties over Citizenship Amendment Act.

The protesters were allegedly blocking police vehicle after which the force resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them.

Police used tear gas after some police vehicles were allegedly vandalised by protestors in Shah Alam area.

Speaking to the media, Asif Pawar, a resident of Ahmedabad, said the protest was against "the violence which has been carried out by the government against the students in various parts of the country".

He said the "people will not bow down to the government" and continue the protest against the Act. Another protester alleged that the government is working against the students.

Some protesters were later taken into police custody.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia told ANI earlier that police has been deployed in each area.

He said that no permission has been granted for any rally or protests and strict action will be taken against those who attempt to disrupt the peace.

