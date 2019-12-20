Anti-CAA protests: Violence in UP Mangaluru claims lives of 2 protesters

Protestors pelt stones at cops after their clash during a rally against NRC and CAA in Lucknow on Thursday

New Delhi: Simultaneous protests raged in multiple cities on Thursday with thousands-strong crowds of students, activists defying the prohibitory orders to voice their dissent against the new citizenship law, resulting in violence in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, where two people were killed in police firing.

In Mangaluru, 2 people were killed in police firing as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, turned violent, police said. Police sources said the protesters attempted to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and tried to attack police personnel, following which force was used to disperse them. Two persons received bullet injuries in police firing and later succumbed at a hospital, police confirmed. The deceased were identified as Jaleel Kudroli (49) and Nausheen (23).



An injured cop being chased away by protestors at Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow. Pic/PTI

In Lucknow, a man died of a firearm injury which he suffered while passing by a violent protest. UP Police chief O P Singh, however, said the death was not linked to the agitation or any police action. The victim's brother, said that "his brother was shot by a police officer from a police outpost."

Authorities resorted to barricading and a clampdown on mobile services, including one in the national capital, while protesters also faced tear gas shelling and police batons at some places including UP where incidents of stone-pelting gave the protests a violent colour.

Go for UN-monitored referendum on CAA, NRC: Mamata to Centre

Challenging the Modi government to go for a UN-monitored referendum over the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide NRC, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that the BJP will have to quit if it fails such a 'mass vote.' The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the BJP was trying to brand the protests against CAA as a fight between Hindus and Muslims in the country. "If the BJP has guts, it should go for a United Nations-monitored referendum on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC," Banerjee said. "If the BJP looses this mass vote, then it should step down," she added.

