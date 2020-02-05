Anti-CAA protests: 'We should stick together and fight against the draconian law'

A public meeting to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) witnessed a good turnout at Ambedkar Garden, Shivaji Nagar on Tuesday. There were more women than men at the meeting which was held for more than 3 hours. At least 20 speakers spoke against CAA-NRC and the central government. Many of the youngsters and women participating, pledged to be united to oppose the government and increase social harmony to ward off attempts to divide the community. According to police estimates, around 8,000 people attended the meeting.

The group Hum Bharat Ke Log had arranged the public meeting, which started amidst heavy police protection around 3 pm. The Samajwadi Party's MLA Abu Azmi, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap and the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Vidya Chavhan were the notable speakers who addressed the gathering.

Azmi said, "This is country has been built by Hindus and Muslims and many other communities together. No one can throw out Muslims from this country on the basis of such laws. I urge my Muslim brothers and sisters to stay united with our Hindu brothers. We are in this country by choice not by chance."

Jagtap said, "CAA has been amended five times before, but have you seen such protests in history? No, because nobody brought religion between people and the Indian citizenship. It's the first time this government has tried to divide this country. And we will not allow this to happen. This act is dividing people and we have to give a befitting reply through such protests in a democratic manner.

Chavhan too voiced a similar view. She said, "We urge PM Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah to look around the country. Everyone is against this process. But we people in Maharashtra should be glad as our state government is against it. We will protect everyone from such an Act."

'Must fight draconian law'

Shabana Khan, a teacher in a local private primary school, said, "Awakening the people is a necessity of time, as the law is trying to create a divide between communities. In our school we teach social harmony to our students but in reality we have to maintain it. The current times are testing our patience as well as our morals. We have to stick together and fight against the draconian law," she said.

Ayesha Sheikh, a local, said, "There is total confusion among communities about the CAA and NRC. I don't understand why the government is trying to divide communities which were living in harmony for ages. If you look at the instances of violence and hate speeches in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, and the hidden support to such people from the government, I don't understand where this will go."

'Govt must listen'

Tabrez Patel, a student who had come to the meeting after reading a viral post, said, "There is huge confusion about the law among youngsters, many feel that the Act will throw Muslims out of this country. There are many hate messages over social media as well. The government isn't listening to the protestors and causing more anger. I hope the government listens to protestors and takes back CAA and NRC."

During the meeting, political leaders as well as social activists urged people not to indulge in any controversial issues, and shout slogans against or in support of any person in particular.

8k

No. of people who attended the meeting

