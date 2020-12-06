Anti-conversion law arrest: Accused family's allegations against UP Police

The family of the first youth to be arrested under Uttar Pradesh's new anti-conversion law, has alleged that the youth's father was forced by the police to sign a statement denying any use of force and harassment by the investigators. Police also recorded a video of the father, Mohammad Rafeeq, 71, in which he was told to repeat the written statement in front of three witnesses.

The move apparently came after news reports claimed that Rafeeq alleged that he was beaten and threatened by policemen. Police, however, admitted that Rafeeq was detained for some time as they feared for his safety since he had been beaten by locals, last year, when the girl had gone missing.

DIG of Bareilly range, Rajesh Pandey, said, "The father was beaten by villagers when the girl had eloped last year. "We did not want any such situation to recur so he remained at a safe place under police observation. We had information through our intelligence teams and our priority was to maintain law and order as people of both the communities live in the village," he said.

Rafeeq also said in the statement that the girl had eloped last year due to differences with her family members. "My son is innocent; he has been framed by the girl's family. Even last time, when the girl had eloped, she had given a statement that she had eloped because of differences with her family members," the boy's father told reporters.

Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Sansaar Singh said, "There are several eye-witnesses in this case who saw the accused threatening the girl and her father. He even attempted to spoil the girl's relationship with her husband. We have taken action as per the law." Police continued to remain deployed in the village near the houses of both the accused and the complainant.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever