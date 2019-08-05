Anti Corruption Bureau serves notice to Mehbooba Mufti over appointments

national

Mehbooba Mufti was not surprised by the notice served

Mehbooba Mufti. Pic/ PTI

Srinagar: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of J&K has issued a notice to former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti asking her whether she had verbally or otherwise endorsed the recommendations made by some ministers in the PDP-BJP government for appointments in J&K Bank.

"It may please be clarified that whether such references had your endorsement, verbal or otherwise, for appointments in J&K Bank," read the ACB notice to Mehbooba issued on Saturday. Mehbooba posted the notice on Twitter, saying she was not surprised by the development.

