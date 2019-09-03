Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare hospitalized

Anti-corruption crusader and social activist Anna Hazare was admitted to a hospital in Pune on Tuesday after he complained of cold, cough and weakness, his close aide informed. However, the doctors treating him assured that there is "nothing to worry" and they have advised the 82-year-old to take complete rest, he said.

Hazare was reportedly taken to Vedanta Hospital in Shirur taluka of Pune from his native Ralegaon Siddhi village in neighbouring Ahmednagar on Tuesday morning for a check-up after he complained of cold and cough, reported PTI.

He was examined by a team of doctors and later admitted to the hospital, the activist's close associate said. "Due to cold, he had some infection in the chest and because of this, he complained of cough and weakness. However, doctors have said that Hazare is stable and there is nothing to worry," he told PTI.

Hazare's routine check-ups are being conducted as a precautionary measure, and he has been advised to take rest, he said. He further added that the activist is likely to be discharged by Wednesday evening. After the Lok Sabha passed amendments to the Right to Information (RTI) Act in July this year, Hazare had accused the Union government of betraying Indian citizens through the move.

