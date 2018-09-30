Anti-narcotics cell arrests four peddlers for selling marijuana to college students

crime

The Ghatkopar unit of the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police arrested 4 peddlers who sold marijuana (Ganja) to college students on Saturday. Officials said for over a month they were receiving complaints from parents about drugs being sold near colleges in Eastern suburbs. After which commissioner of police Subodh Jaiswal had asked police to crackdown on these peddlers. And after this, the ANC team four accused from near a famous college in Ghatkopar.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shahid Iqbal Shaikh, 27, Kayum Noor Mohd. Shaikh, 57 and Mohd. Ali Jafar Shaikh, 28 all are resident of Ghatkopar West and the fourth accused is Anis Noor Mohd. Shaikh, 43 resident of Govandi. Talking to Mid-Day Shivdeep Lande DCP ANC said," We have arrested the accused who used to sell drugs to students, its our moto to make campuses in the city Drugs free. The arrested accused were produced before court and were sent to police custody,"

According to officials in ANC, even earlier they laid a trap but the accused had found that the police were tracking them and they all managed to escape. However this time police took help of students and with their help they nabbed the peddlers and such eyes.

An officer said that," In our continuous endeavour to make campuses drugs free, ANC sleuths acting om a tip off lead PSI Charu Chavan and his team apprehended four suspect persons near a prominent eastern suburban college in Waitagwadi, Ghatkopar West and near Hussaini Masjid, Gangawadi, Ghatkopar Andheri link, Ghatkopar West. Upon searches the suspects were found possessing 5 kgs of Ganja worth 1 lakh of rupees in a bag carried in their hands,"Now police investigating how many more people work for them and how many other college are also affected by this problem.

