Anti-quota Bharat Bandh turns out to be a low key affair
Shops remained closed in some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for a few hours and Internet services were restricted in sensitive areas to check "rumour-mongering", but normal life remained largely unaffected, officials said
Members of Kshatriya Vikas Samith burn a tyre during the anti-quota bandh, in Patna, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI
A nation-wide call for anti-quota Bharat Bandh turned out to be a damp squib with virtually no impact amid heavy security.
Shops remained closed in some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for a few hours and Internet services were restricted in sensitive areas to check "rumour-mongering", but normal life remained largely unaffected, officials said. Reports from Bihar showed attempts to block trains.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Bihar for centenary celebrations of the 'Champaran Satyagraha', slammed the Opposition for putting hurdles "from the Parliament to the streets" in the government's development work, in an apparent reference to the April 2 violent protests, for which the BJP has blamed Opposition parties.
Oppn preventing development: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition for allegedly trying to break up society and put hurdles, "from the Parliament to the streets," in the governments' efforts to uplift the poor.
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text
Trending Video