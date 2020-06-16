Anti-racism protests: Atlanta shooting, statues new focal points

A makeshift memorial has popped up at a fast-food restaurant where a black man was fatally shot by a white Atlanta police officer, one of the latest deaths of black men that have ignited a new wave of anti-racism protests in the US.

Roughly 150 protesters marched outside the Wendy's restaurant outside where Brooks was shot, reigniting demonstrations that had largely simmered in the Georgia capital nearly three weeks after George Floyd, another black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck. Both Rolfe and Brosnan are white. Meanwhile, the rapidly unfolding movement to take down Confederate statues in the US grew over the weekend.

Protesters in New Orleans tore down a bust of a slave owner on Saturday who left part of his fortune to New Orleans' schools and then took the remains to the Mississippi River and rolled it down the banks into the water. Protests also erupted over the weekend in Palmdale, California, where hundreds demanded an investigation into the death of Robert Fuller, 24, a black man found hanging from a tree earlier Wednesday near city hall.

PM sets up new commission to fight racism in UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a new cross-government commission to tackle racism and all other forms of inequality in the UK, in response to the worldwide anti-racism Black Lives Matter protests. Johnson said it is not possible to ignore the many thousands who joined the protests in the UK over the past few weeks in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. “It is no use just saying that we have made huge progress in tackling racism. There is much more that we need to do; and we will,” Johnson said.

