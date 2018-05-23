Anti-Sterlite protests: Police firing kills nine protesters

As thousands of people in Toothukudi attack the district collectorate, police officers fire teargas shells and then fire live rounds to bring the situation under control



Police personnel prepare to tackle the crowd, as agitators demand closure of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper, in Toothukudi, on Tuesday. Pics/PTI

Nine people, including a girl, died on Tuesday in police firing after the ongoing anti-Sterlite protests turned violent with thousands of people from nearby areas allegedly attacking the district collectorate, demanding closure of the Vedanta group-run company. In the first major incident of police firing in Tamil Nadu on protesters and resultant deaths, they first fired teargas shells and carried out baton charges to bring the protesters under control but passions were high.



Police then resorted to firing, as thousands of people gathered in defiance of prohibitory orders on the 100th day of their agitation ever since the company announced the expansion plans of the four lakh tonne per annum Sterlite Copper project and attacked the collectorate.

The area around the collectorate resembled a battle-zone with the protesters setting vehicles afire and attacking policemen with stones. Plumes of black smoke emanated from the protest site. Police retaliated in a bid to bring the situation under control.

Among those who died were identified as Antony Selvaraj, Kandiah, Gladson, Jayaram, Maniraj, Tamilarasan, Shanmugham and Venista. At least 60 people, including policemen and journalists covering the protests, were injured in the clashes. Many of them were admitted to hospitals, as their condition was serious. Among the injured was a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

Opposition parties squarely blamed the state government for the deaths with one of them even demanding the resignation of Chief Minister E Palaniswamy, who appealed to the people for calm.

Rs 10 lakh Compensation the govt has promised for the family of each deceased

Rs 3 lakh Compensation the govt has promised for the family of each injured

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever