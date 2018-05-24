Anti-Sterlite stir: Police firing claims another life

Enraged over Tuesday's killings, protesters took to streets and showered stones and brickbats at police, prompting security personnel to open fire at Anna Nagar, they said



Activists from Trade Union of Communist Party of India during a protest against police firing on people agitating against the Sterlite copper industry in Tuticorin, in Chennai, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

A man was killed in fresh police firing on anti-Sterlite plant agitators on Wednesday, while some others were injured in clashes with security personnel in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin town, a day after 10 people lost their lives in police action, officials said.

Enraged over Tuesday's killings, protesters took to streets and showered stones and brickbats at police, prompting security personnel to open fire at Anna Nagar, they said.

11

Total number of people who have died till now

100

Days for which locals have been agitating against the copper plant