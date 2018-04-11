Anti-quota Bharat Bandh turns out to be a low key affair

Shops remained closed in some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for a few hours and Internet services were restricted in sensitive areas to check "rumour-mongering", but normal life remained largely unaffected, officials said



Members of Kshatriya Vikas Samith burn a tyre during the anti-quota bandh, in Patna, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

A nation-wide call for anti-quota Bharat Bandh turned out to be a damp squib with virtually no impact amid heavy security.

Shops remained closed in some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for a few hours and Internet services were restricted in sensitive areas to check "rumour-mongering", but normal life remained largely unaffected, officials said. Reports from Bihar showed attempts to block trains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Bihar for centenary celebrations of the 'Champaran Satyagraha', slammed the Opposition for putting hurdles "from the Parliament to the streets" in the government's development work, in an apparent reference to the April 2 violent protests, for which the BJP has blamed Opposition parties.