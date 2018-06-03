Antoine Griezmann to decide Atletico Madrid future before FIFA World Cup

"Yes, it will be done before the competition,"goal.com quoted the 27-year-old, as saying. While Atletico president Enrique Cerezo ruled out the speculations that Griezmann is for sale



Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has revealed that he will announce his intentions to continue with the club or not before the FIFA World Cup, which is slated to kick off on June 14.

Despite striking a brace to help Atletico win Europa League title against Marseille, the French player has been heavily linked with a switch to Barcelona. And now Griezmann, who still has four years remaining on his Atletico contract, said that the decision would be made in next few weeks.

"Yes, it will be done before the competition,"goal.com quoted the 27-year-old, as saying. While Atletico president Enrique Cerezo ruled out the speculations that Griezmann is for sale, his team-mate and striker Diego Costa said that he wants the forward to continue at the club as he is an important player.

"He is taking a little time to say what is next for him and I think there is perhaps some doubt on his part. He knows that we love him very much and that he is the figurehead here, a very important player," Costa said. "If he stays with us that would be brilliant. If he leaves, we also must be happy because he's given us a title this season but, in the end, I think he'll stay," he added.

Griezmann smashed a total of 29 goals in all competitions for Atletico this season, in what was his fourth season at the club. Griezmann, who will feature for France in the World Cup, recently, also scored from the penalty spot for Les Bleus in their friendly match against Italy. France will head into showpiece event as one of the favourites and lock horns against Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C.

