Antonio Banderas joins Tom Holland in video game Uncharted movie

Veteran actor Antonio Banderas has reportedly joined "Uncharted", featuring Tom Holland in Sony's adaptation of the video game. This will be Banderas' first project since his best actor Oscar nomination for Pedro Almodovar's "Pain and Glory". Sources told Variety, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle have also boarded the cast.

"Venom" fame Ruben Fleischer will direct the movie. Also starring Mark Wahlberg, the long-gestating film version of the PlayStation videogame will now hit the screens on March 5, 2021. The game follows the adventures of a treasure hunter, Nathan Drake.

The film is a prequel to the game series and it will establish how Nathan (Holland) became a hunter and it will also introduce his friend and father figure, Sully (Wahlberg). Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, the duo best known for the "Iron Man" films, have penned the most recent draft of the project.

