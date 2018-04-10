Antonio Banderas says he's too old to play sexy boy

Despite what he has already achieved during his career, Antonio Banderas still has a number of ambitions he would like to accomplish before he quits acting



Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas, 57, doesn't want to be the "sexy boy" his whole life. The actor, who stars as Pablo Picasso in the TV series "Genius: Picasso", says he did not hesitate to accept the role because he had grown weary of playing so many similar parts during his time in Hollywood, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Reflecting on the experience of playing the Spanish painter, he told CBS channel: "I found incredible liberation in that because you escape from certain labels that people put you in - you know, the Latin lover or other thing, you know, is fine for a while and it's fun for a while.

"But I'm 57. I don't want to be the sexy boy my whole life, because that would be pathetic," he added. Despite what he has already achieved during his career, Banderas still has a number of ambitions he would like to accomplish before he quits acting. Banderas says he wants to direct again and has also started studying fashion design.

