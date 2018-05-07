Antop Hill murder: 17-year-old girl among 3 held in murder case

Another suspect, a 17-year-old girl, was detained in connection with the incident, police said, adding that the accused are relatives of the victim



Representational Image

Two women were arrested yesterday for allegedly killing a minor girl in Antop Hill area of the city last week, police said. Another suspect, a 17-year-old girl, was detained in connection with the incident, police said, adding that the accused are relatives of the victim.

They allegedly strangulated the minor in a fit of rage following an argument on May 4, a police official said. Another police official said injury marks were found only on the neck of the girl in the postmortem report and there was no sign of sexual attack.

The accused are identified as Sabira Yusuf (40), Sauliya Sayyed (35), and a teenage girl. The trio have been booked under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

