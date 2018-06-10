Anu Kumar wins 800m gold at Junior Asian Championships

With one day to go, Indian athletes have already won three gold medals, one silver and nine bronze medals at the event

Representational Image

Middle distance runner Anu Kumar claimed a gold in the men's 800m and Arpandeep Kaur Bajwa grabbed a bronze in the women's discus throw as India added three more medals to its tally on the third day of the Junior Asian Athletics Championships.

With one day to go, Indian athletes have already won three gold medals, one silver and nine bronze medals at the event. India won their third gold of the competition through Uttarakhand based runner Anu, who clocked 1:54.11 seconds to finish ahead of Iran's Abdolrahim Dorzadeh (1:54.23 seconds). The third step on the podium was claimed by Japan's Fuki Torii who clocked a time of 1:54.55 seconds.

