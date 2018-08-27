Anu Malik praises JP Dutta for harnessing his talent at the grand musical event of Paltan

bollywood

A grateful Anu Malik confessed that the emotional track would not have been possible without Sonu Nigam's voice

Sonu Nigam, JP Dutta, Anu Malik and Javed Akhtar at Paltan's musical event

At the musical event of Paltan, Anu Malik showered JP Dutta with praises for harnessing his talent over the past 21 years.

The music composer and film-maker duo first joined hands 21 years back for Border and then LOC Kargil. While talking about their journey Anu Malik said, "I would not have been standing here without JP Dutta."

He further added, "My music has been possible only because of the madness that I created which was harnessed properly and controlled by JP Dutta."

The musical event was held on the completion of India's biggest war trilogy. The event saw the singer Sonu Nigam crooning the third song 'Main Zinda Hoon' from the movie.

A grateful Anu Malik confessed that the emotional track would not have been possible without Sonu Nigam's voice.

After creating ripples with their magical piece in Border and LOC Kargil, the musical trio of Javed Akhtar, Anu Malik, and Sonu Nigam collaborated once again after a span of almost fifteen years with Paltan. The legendary team is all set to revive the magic for the third film 'Paltan' of JP Dutta's war trilogy.

With power-packed performances, JP Dutta's Paltan promises to tell the riveting, untold story of the bravest of Indian soldiers on the Nathula Military clashes on 1967.

The national-award-winning director, JP Dutta had earlier treated the audience with war films like Border, LOC Kargil, and Refugee among others. The third film of the war trilogy will see an ensemble cast featuring Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary, Abdul Qadir Amin, Sonu Sood, Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Monica Gill, Rohit Roy, Siddhant Kapoor, Luv Sinha, and Dipika Kakar.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by JP Dutta Films, 'Paltan' is directed by J. P. Dutta and is slated to release on 7th September.

Also Read: Paltan: JP Dutta, Javed Akhtar, Sonu Nigam Celebrate India's First War Trilogy

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates