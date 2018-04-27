Anu Malik: Spread the news, I am back

Only artiste to judge all editions of Indian Idol, Anu Malik returns for its 10th season



Anu Malik is back to judge the upcoming 10th season of Indian Idol. The veteran composer-singer, who has been associated with the music reality show since it first aired in 2004, describes it as "homecoming".

Known for his dry wit, Malik often showcases his admiration - or dissent - for contestants via his impromptu shayaris. The singer says, "Khabar phaila do, we are back with the best singing talent. I am glad to be back. Every experience [on the show] has been an everlasting one. I urge every aspiring singer to audition for it. It is a prestigious platform, one that can change your life."

Auditions for the desi version of the American show kickstart from May 1 in Jaipur, and will take place across the country till the end of the month. The show is slated to air in the second half of 2018. While Sonu Nigam and Farah Khan were the faces of the show for a major part of its run, the channel has yet to ascertain who the other judges will be.

