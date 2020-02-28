Anubhav Sinha: Evident that most people subscribe to abusive relations

With commercial offerings like Dus, Cash and Ra.One on his resume, Anubhav Sinha, the man better remembered for newer offerings including Mulk, Article 15 and today's release, Thappad, has been abundantly asked about the trigger point that inspired the change in his choice of film subject. "I know something has dramatically changed, but I don't know what it is. I haven't had the time for introspection. Perhaps, a year or two later, I'll take time off and write a book about it," he jokes, adding that for him, the most noticeable difference is how earnest he is today as a filmmaker. "I've become loyal to the reason behind making the film. That reflects in the writing, casting, shooting, and promotional work," says Sinha, who has acquired positive reactions from fans and critics alike.



Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in a still from Kabir Singh

Bang in the middle of shooting for the Taapsee Pannu starrer that tackles gender imbalance in marriages, the makers had been witness to the mammoth reception that Shahid Kapoor's 2019 release Kabir Singh garnered. Helmed by creators who justified violence in relationships by calling it a sign of love, the film seemed to fly in the face of everything they stood for. But, Sinha says he didn't tweak Thappad's narrative in the wake of people's reactions. "I haven't seen [Kabir Singh], but I'm aware of how popular it is, and that goes to show that there's a large section that subscribes to that kind of a relationship. We won't respect the violence, but we must acknowledge that such a large number is happy to entertain a relationship like that."



Anubhav Sinha

He finds his victory in the way the male audience has reacted to his offering. "They've thanked me for making it. Some have even said they needed to apologise to their [partners] for things they've done. That is inspiring."

Taapsee trends

Two days ahead of the release of Thappad, Twitter was abuzz with the hashtag #BoycottThappad. Netizens had been calling for a ban of the film owing to leading lady Pannu's involvement in an anti-CAA protest. In January, she had joined a peaceful protest at Carter Road in Mumbai, supporting students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, who were attacked by a masked mob in January. Trolls compared her to Deepika Padukone.

