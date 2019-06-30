Anubhav Sinha: People respect pure entertaining films less

bollywood

Anubhav Sinha whose new film Article 15 on caste discrimination in the society, is being widely lauded, says people don't take pure entertaining films seriously as compared to movies which have their own strong voice

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, whose new film Article 15 on caste discrimination in the society, is being widely lauded, says people dont take pure entertaining films seriously as compared to movies which have their own strong voice.

Sinha, who has earlier made movies like Dus, Tum Bin, Cash and Ra.One, was interacting with the media to promote Article 15 on Friday.

He said that since he started making socially relevant films like Mulk and Article 15" he has begun getting more acceptance from the audience.

"People are saying they like these ('Mulk' and 'Article 15') kind of films from my side than my previous films. But I feel the problem with pure entertaining films is that people don't take those films seriously. People give less respect to pure entertaining films and films which have their own voice get more respect from people. It's a fact.

"I have made all my films with a lot of heart and effort. Some of them are good and some of them aren't. I feel ‘Mulk' and ‘Article 15' have their own voice and that's why it gets connected and respected among the people. By God's grace, ‘Mulk' did good business at the box office.

"I am monitoring the initial business of ‘Article 15' and I am happy this film is also doing good business at the box office. So, there is more fun when people appreciate your film and at the same, it does good business."

Ahead of the release of "Article 15", Sinha had reassured Hindu outfit Karni Sena that his film does not ‘disrespect' the Brahmin community. He penned a long open letter addressed to ‘all offended from my film's trailer' and shared it on Twitter on Wednesday.

He wrote that one should not judge a film from its trailer as the trailer is made by stitching together various pieces of the film. He said that a film's intention is never to disrespect a society and he can vouch for that fact on behalf of all his filmmaker friends.

Asked if it is frustrating to deal with protests against a film, he said: "There are 200-250 people involved while making a film. Someone has invested their money in it and someone has allotted their time for the film. While shooting the film, people fall ill or they get injured but they make an effort to make one film.

"So, if I pander my sorrow and frustration, then I will do injustice to the team of my film. I feel we all are servants of that one film, so we will do whatever it takes to give good release for our film."

"Article 15" is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution. The investigative thriller features Ayushmannn Khurrana as a cop, with Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar and Manoj Pahwa in key roles.

