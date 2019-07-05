Anubhav Sinha: They said it would not be possible

music

Anubhav Sinha on procuring the rights to Bob Dylan's track for Article 15 within a short deadline and minimal budget

A still from Article 15

For a film that's aptly unsettling, Article 15 opens on a rather welcoming note amidst the soundtrack of Bob Dylan's Blowin' In The Wind.



Bob Dylan

But, for director Anubhav Sinha, procuring the rights to the number was no mean feat. "I tried every source I knew in Los Angeles to get the rights of this song, and they sort of laughed, telling me that it would not be possible; that I had little time and no money for this," says Sinha, adding that leading man Ayushmann Khurrana too would make light of the situation, recommending that he create a fresh track since procuring the rights of Dylan's number was unlikely.



Anubhav Sinha

It was, however, Sinha's friend and song composer Gingger Shankar who enabled him to seek the required permission. "She connected me with [a prominent figure] in the industry, who, in turn, got me in touch with Dylan's manager Jeff Rosen. Overnight, he made it happen for me, in the stipulated time frame, and the budget," says the director, revealing that those that he has credited in the opening sequence are the ones who enabled him to procure the necessary permissions.

