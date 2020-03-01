Anubhav Sinha: Violence gets normalised if oppressed accept it

With "Thappad", filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has trained focus on a womans self-respect in a relationship, and how it has been compromised over the ages owing to a certain conditioning of the mind in a patriarchal society. Sinha believes it is not just men but also women who are equally responsible for the situation.

"Somewhere, women are equally responsible for the whole practice of 'adjustment to keep the family united', where the woman has to compromise on several things including self-respect. You see, violence gets normalised if only the oppressed accepts it," the filmmaker told IANS.

Sinha explained his point: "If your mind is conditioned as a woman that such disrespectful behaviour is 'chalta hai' in a relationship — because she is responsible to maintain it — she will normalise it. She will never raise her voice. That is what has happened for ages. In this case, a slap is not only accepted, but also perpetrated by women."

"Thappad" features Taapsee Pannu in a starring role and also features Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra in important roles. The film released on Friday to low-key opening collection of Rs 3.07 crore in the domestic market, although it has received excellent word of mouth and generally positive reviews.

