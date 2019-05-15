Anup Jalota to perform Bollywood's retro songs live
Anup Jalota will perform live at Tarane, a retro Bollywood night, here, breaking away from his image of bhajan samrat
Singer Anup Jalota will perform live at Tarane, a retro Bollywood night, here, breaking away from his image of bhajan samrat. He will perform with singer Usha Timothy on May 18 at the event, hosted by Ta Ra Rum Entertainment, a startup focused on Bollywood musical concerts.
Aanchal Malik, Director, Ta Ra Rum Entertainment, said: "Anup Jalota is a versatile singer who can sing bhajans, devotional songs and effortlessly transition to Bollywood songs. We are aiming to showcase this versatility of Jalotaji and tap into his newfound fan base in the younger generation and expose them to the melodious retro Bollywood songs."
Jalota became popular among the youth with his stint on reality TV show Bigg Boss.
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra talks about her fitness app; reveals how she looks like a million bucks at 43
- Rakul Preet Singh: Don't have a godfather offering me work
- Revealed! How pilate trainer Namrata Purohit trained Sonakshi Sinha and Kangana Ranaut
- From real to reel: Deepika Padukone to play Ranveer Singh's wife in '83
- Did you know that Sanjay Dutt suggested the role of Maharani in Sadak?
- Bhumi Pednekar: Ayushmann Khurrana and I trust each other as actors
- Cannes 2019 photos: Hina Khan in pink pantsuit is nothing but classy!
- Cannes 2019: Should Deepika Padukone wear red on the red carpet?
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Disha Patani runs from media, Tiger Shroff gets her back!