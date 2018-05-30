Anup Kumar skips PKL player auction for personal reasons

Anup Kumar, who led U Mumba to the title in the 2015 edition of the franchise-based Pro Kabaddi League and then went on to lead the Indian team to the 2016 World Cup title



Anup Kumar

Anup Kumar, who led U Mumba to the title in the 2015 edition of the franchise-based Pro Kabaddi League and then went on to lead the Indian team to the 2016 World Cup title, has not been retained by the U Mumba team ahead of today's player auction.

In fact, the entire team has not been retained. It is learnt that Anup, 34, who was in the city for the auction, left for his home Palra, Haryana on Monday citing personal reasons.

"Yes, due to some family urgency Anup has left for home. However, he along with his other teammates were not retained in the U Mumba squad. I am confident that he will be picked up by U Mumba only in today's auction," a source told mid-day. Apart from U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha have also not retained a single player for Season 6. Twelve teams will bid for the overall pool of 422 players, of which 58 are foreigners, across the two-day auction. The total salary purse available for each franchise is Rs 4 crore.

