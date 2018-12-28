Anupam Kher: Can't change facts if making a movie on Jallianwala Bagh or Holocaust

bollywood

The trailer of Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister, which recently came out, drew a lot of flak from the opposition Congress party which poked holes in the portrayal of the former prime minister.

Anupam Kher

"We can't change the facts", said veteran actor Anupam Kher, who plays the role of Dr. Manmohan Singh in the upcoming biopic The Accidental Prime Minister. The trailer of the movie, which recently came out, drew a lot of flak from the opposition Congress party which poked holes in the portrayal of the former prime minister.

The party also criticised the teaser saying that the movie shows Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in a wrong light. However, Kher, in an exclusive interview with ANI, stated that the film is based on facts as chronicled in a book by Sanjaya Baru-- Manmohan Singh's media advisor between 2004 and 2008.

'If we make a film on the issue of Jallianwala Bagh or The Holocaust or any historic incident, we can't change the history or the facts. That's what we have done here,' the 63-year-old said.

'The book is written by a man who was very close to the prime minister at that time. This book was either ignored or people moved on after its release. So why this hue and cry now?' he questioned.

Kher further said he is just an actor in this movie and has tried to play his part in the most efficient way. 'I have worked so hard in this movie for my look and everything that even my mother could not identify in this look,' he added. Kher's comment comes a day after Maharashtra Youth Congress raised objections to the film and asserted that if the film is released without prior screening for their office bearers, they will resort to "other options" to stop the screening of the film.

Stating that the trailer features an incorrect representation of the facts, the youth wing has demanded a special screening of the film to ensure that none of the scenes is factually incorrect.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever