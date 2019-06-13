Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta's One Day: Justice Delivered release postponed
One Day: Justice Delivered, which was earlier scheduled to be released on June 14, will now hit cinema houses on June 28, a statement issued by the makers read. The film, produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh, is directed by Ashok Nanda
The release date of Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta's One Day: Justice Delivered has been postponed by two weeks. The film, which was earlier scheduled to be released on June 14, will now hit cinema houses on June 28, a statement issued by the makers read. The film, produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh, is directed by Ashok Nanda.
"We feel it's the best week to release the film and especially going by the response to the trailer, I'm sure the audience is eagerly waiting to see the film," Singh said. The film revolves around a Special Crime Branch officer who investigates the serial disappearance of high-profile individuals in a state capital. Gupta and Kher play the role of a Crime Branch officer and high court judge, respectively.
"Esha will be seen in a never-seen-before role and Anupam Kher will be probably seen in a very intense performance, similar to the one he had delivered 35 years ago in 'Saransh'," director Nanda said. The film also features Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, Deepshikha and Murali Sharma.
Also read: One Day trailer: Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta's film is about a puzzling case
