Anupam Kher: Happy to earn praise for my country

Hotel Mumbai actor Anupam Kher on being labelled a 'dependable' artiste by critics

Anupam Kher

"I am humbled and honoured. Actors dream of receiving such reviews from well-known critics," Kher says over a phone call from New York. The actor's latest film, Hotel Mumbai, based on the 2008 terror attacks in the city, has been appreciated at festivals. "I am proud of being an Indian actor, and am happy to [earn] praise for my country," says Kher, who has charted a 13-year-long journey overseas following his international debut with Bend It Like Beckham.



Anupam Kher in Hotel Mumbai

Earning the tag of being a "dependable" actor, Kher seems to be secure in the knowledge that he's found a place in Hollywood. "It makes me feel awesome," he chimes, adding that his offerings, including Bend It Like Beckham, Silver Linings Playbook (2012), The Big Sick (2017) and New Amsterdam raked in the moolah, and earned a place in people's hearts.

Dev Patel-starrer Hotel Mumbai sees him relive the horror at the city's Taj Mahal Palace as he plays executive chef Hemant Oberoi, who demonstrated courage during the hours that it was under siege. "I recall what we felt at the time [of the attacks]. After the film's international premiere at TIFF, chef Oberoi, who was in the audience, thanked me. That was [more important] than any award. This film isn't only about terrorism, but also about heroism, care, courage and compassion. Ordinary people became extraordinary that day."

