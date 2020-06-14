See photo: Anupam Kher has an adorable way to wish wife Kirron Kher on her birthday

As actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher rings in her 65th birthday today, her husband Anupam Kher shared heart-warming birthday wishes along with throwback pictures to make the day special.

The 'Hotel Mumbai' actor put out an adorable post on Twitter wherein he shared throwback pictures with the actor. The post showcased a picture of the couple Kirron and Anupam Kher and also featured an article titled 'to stardom from Chandigarh stage' that summarised the acting journey of Kirron.

In one of the monochromatic pictures shared in the post, Kirron is seen in her younger days, as she holds a script in her hand as she poses for the camera. The post also featured another family picture which shows Kirron and, Anupam Kher along with their son Sikander Kher who is seen as a kid.

Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long & healthy life. Sorry you are on your own in #Chandigarh & both @sikandarkher & I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love & prayers!ððºð¤ @KirronKherBJP pic.twitter.com/FzOfdZzGDi — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 13, 2020

Along with the post, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor wished for his wife's long and healthy life and noted, "Happy birthday my dearest #Kirron!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long & healthy life. Sorry, you are on your own in #Chandigarh & both @sikandarkher& I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love & prayers!@KirronKherBJP."

On the professional front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the films 'Hotel Mumbai', 'One Day: Justice Delivered', and 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Most recently, the actor released his popular autobiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' on his new website that showcases a glance of veteran Bollywood actor's failures, triumphs, and life lessons, as the actor sets out to depict ordinary people.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever