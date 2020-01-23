Search

Anupam Kher hits out at Naseeruddin Shah over 'sycophant' comment

Updated: Jan 23, 2020, 11:36 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In a recent interview, Naseeruddin Shah had accused Anupam Kher of being "sycophantic" and how he shouldn't be taken seriously. Anupam Kher has now responded to Shah's remarks.

Naseeruddin Shah recently called Anupam Kher a "clown" and "sycophant" over the latter's stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act. The veteran actor said that Kher shouldn't be taken seriously due to his sycophantic nature. Now, in a Twitter video, Anupam Kher has hit out at Shah for his remarks.

Anupam Kher wrote, "Naseeruddin Shah is elder to me both in age and experience. I have always respected his work and will continue to do so..."

Kher then launched a scathing attack against Shah, saying that he had criticised other actors too in the past but was not taken seriously because of the "substances" he had been consuming for years that prevented him from distinguishing right from wrong.

Responding to Shah's statements, Kher wrote, "Sometimes, it's necessary to give an answer to certain statements, and this is my answer."

In an interview with a leading news portal, Shah had emphasised that Kher needn't be taken too seriously when it comes to his stance on CAA. "Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don't think he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It's in his blood, he can't help it," said Shah.

