Anupam Kher: I was clinically diagnosed as manic depressive

Anupam Kher has been acting in films for the last 36 years and is one of the finest actors of Hindi Cinema. At the age of 29, he played the role of a 65-year old man in his debut, Saaransh. Today, he's very active on social media and keeps sharing both entertaining and inspiring videos for his followers.

However, in an interview recently with Zoom, the veteran actor revealed how he was diagnosed as manic depressive and surrounded himself with medication. He said, "I was clinically diagnosed as manic depressive. I went to the Dr, surrounded myself with medication, and moved on. Friends and family should understand if one is behaving in a lonely manner it is important to get them out of the zone."

He also spoke about the Coronavirus pandemic that has plagued the entire world. Talking about the same, Kher said, "When I was returning from the US, back to India, I never thought that the situation in India related to the Coronavirus pandemic would be so long."

It was June 3, 1981, when Kher came to Mumbai to fulfill his dreams of becoming an actor. He even took to his Twitter account to share a video that expressed his 39-year journey, full of successes and struggles. Have a look right here:

It was on the 3rd of June, 1981 I came to the city of Mumbai with million dreams. 39 years later, I can proudly say that God & people have been kind. Today I am launching another dream project, my website https://t.co/qESpl8z92y. Do check it out. I need your blessings & love!ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/F5zdtGCATq — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 3, 2020

In his illustrious career, the veteran actor has acted in some unforgettable films like Karma, Daddy, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Darr, Khosla Ka Ghosla, A Wednesday, Baby, Special 26, and M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story.

