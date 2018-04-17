Anupam Kher: Lata Mangeshkar's phone call an award in itself

Singer Asha Bhosle, sarod exponent Amjad Ali Khan and actor Anupam Kher will be awarded on April 24 for their contribution in their respective fields



Lata Mangeshkar

Veteran actor Anupam Kher will receive the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. He has thanked legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, and says a phone call from her was an award for him in itself. "Thank you Lata Mangeshkarji for finding me worthy of the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. Your phone call in itself was an award for me. It will be my great honour to be on stage with the other winners. Especially legendary Asha Bhosleji and Amjad Ali Khan Saab. Humbled," Anupam tweeted on Tuesday.

Singer Asha Bhosle, sarod exponent Amjad Ali Khan and actor Anupam will be awarded on April 24 for their contribution in their respective fields.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever