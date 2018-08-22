Anupam Kher loved talking to Lenny Kravitz about music, India

hollywood

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher and Lenny Kravitz. Pic: Twitter/@anupamkher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher met American singer Lenny Kravitz and he said loved talking to him about music, movies and the magic of India. Anupam shared a photograph of himself with Kravitz and described his meet as "wonderful".

"It was wonderful to meet Lenny Kravitz. Loved talking to him about music, movies and magic of India. Have invited him to come to our country and entertain us with his great music. Joy of music, great conversations," he captioned the image.

Kravitz is known for songs like Fly away, I Belong to You, American Woman and Stillness of Heart.

The actor is currently in New York, where he is shooting for his upcoming American drama series New Amsterdam.

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US, the series follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin played by Ryan Eggold, the institution's newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

In addition to Anupam and Eggold, the cast of the series include Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine.

In the Bollywood front, Anupam will be seen in The Accidental Prime Minister. The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.

It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer. The film is slated to release on December 21.

