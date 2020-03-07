Anupam Kher may mark birthday with Robert De Niro, again

A day ahead of his 65th birthday today, Anupam Kher said he would perhaps clock in the day in the company of his Hollywood friend Robert De Niro. "I have been doing so over the past two years, so I may do that this year too," Kher said, adding that while he spends the occasion in the company of less-privileged or ailing children each year, he may have to pick another plan, this time around.

"I have been told that due to the coronavirus, [hospitals] are preventing outsiders [from visiting] the premises. Usually, I spend the day with children affected by cancer. In India, I'd visit an [organisation] for the blind."

Kher is in the midst of working on the American medical series New Amsterdam, which has been greenlit for three additional seasons.

