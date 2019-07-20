Anupam Kher meets Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York

bollywood

Anupam Kher, who has worked with Rishi Kapoor in several films met Rishi Kapoor on his visit to New York

Pic courtesy/Anupam Kher's Instagram account

Senior actor Rishi Kapoor has been in New York for his cancer treatment. The actor has been in the foreign state for around nine months. Whilst his stay in New York, many Bollywood celebrities flocked their way to meet Kapoor, and the latest celebrity to visit him is his colleague-cum-friend, Anupam Kher.

Anupam Kher, who has collaborated with Rishi Kapoor for several projects took to his Instagram account to share his photo with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. He wrote: "It was as always wonderful and inspirational to spend a beautiful evening with my friends @neetu54 and #RishiKapoor. Both of them are a great example of human endurance and triumph. Road to recovery, both, physical & mental is faster if there is love, care, and determination. Well done. Jai Ho. (sic)"

Neetu Kapoor, who has been like a strong pillar and force to Rishi Kapoor, has also been documenting memories on her social media account. The actress has been sharing pictures of all the celebrities and friends visiting a now healthy Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor also shared Anupam's photo with the 102 Not Out actor and wrote: Always a pleasure spending time with Anupam he has been a great support all thru (sic)"

Rishi Kapoor's children, Ranbir Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have also been frequenting their father on a regular basis. Recently, he also spent some time at the Big Apple with son Ranbir and son-in-law Bharat Sahni.

The industry insiders have been visiting the 66-year-old actor, who is now much better. From Shah Rukh Khan, Ambanis, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, the Bachchans, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, and many others have paid a visit to him in New York.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI