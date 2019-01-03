Anupam Kher questions missing The Accidental Prime Minister trailer on YouTube

bollywood

Anupam Kher attacks YouTube stating his film The Accidental Prime Minister's trailer isn't easily available

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher, who has impersonated former prime minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister, says the trailer of the film is not easily available on YouTube.

"Dear YouTube, I am getting messages and calls that in parts of our country if you type, trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister', it is either not appearing or at 50th position. We were trending at No. 1 yesterday. Please help, (sic)," Kher tweeted.

If one searches for the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister on the video-streaming platform, the user ends up getting Kher's interviews regarding the film. However, if one types 'The Accidental Prime Minister official trailer', the trailer does emerge at the top.

Ever since the release of the film's trailer, the project has been dogged by controversies. The president of the Maharashtra State Youth Congress sent a letter to the producer of the film demanding a special screening before it is released.

